Woman's death in RCMP custody non-criminal, Calgary police say after two-year external investigation

No charges are coming in the death of a woman in custody of RCMP in the Northwest Territories.

The Calgary Police Service was tasked in August 2021 with looking into the circumstances of the 54-year-old's death.

On Thursday, CPS said its two-year external investigation has determined her death was non-criminal.

"This means no charges will be laid, and the name of the woman and the cause of death will not be publicly released by the Calgary Police Service," CPS said.

"We express our condolences to the family and loved ones of the woman."

Police say the woman was arrested for public intoxication on July 31, 2021, around 10:30 p.m., in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T.

She died just after midnight while in the Mounties' custody.