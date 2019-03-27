

CTV Calgary Staff





Calgary police have closed off access to the MacDonald Avenue Bridge in the city’s southeast to investigate a hit and run that's believed to be the result of a violent domestic dispute.

Police were called to the area just before 9:00 a.m. and blocked off MacDonald Avenue from Maggie Street to 8 Street S.E.

Officials tell CTV News that the hit and run was the result of a violent domestic assault.

A woman was taken to hospital in serious condition and a man was located and arrested a short time later in the community of Ramsay.

Police also blocked off a home and a white pickup truck in the same neighbourhood.

Investigators have not confirmed if that was the vehicle used in the incident, but the truck does have significant front-end damage and there also appears to be blood on the pavement nearby.

Gordon, who has family in Ramsay, says he’s only heard rumours that the incident was a domestic dispute.

“A guy was chasing a woman in a vehicle and I’m not sure if he got her, but I saw a little bit of blood over there and I’m just guessing.”

He says the community is quiet, but the incident has left him very concerned about safety.

“I don’t really want to be around anymore, it makes me feel a bit bad. It doesn’t really happen that much around here,” he says. “I know everybody around here. We all get along, we’re all friends. It’s very surprising that it would happen like that.”

Gordon adds he doesn’t know the names of the couple involved but says someone new to the community had just moved in.

Police have not released any further details about the incident.

MacDonald Avenue was reopened to traffic shortly after 12:00 p.m.