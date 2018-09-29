A woman was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after her home in southeast Calgary caught fire early Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to the scene at a home on 28 Street S.E. near Raddison Heights Park at about 2:15 a.m.

When they arrived, they found smoke coming out of the four-plex.

The woman, in her 80s, was trapped inside the house and firefighters managed to rescue her, but she suffered smoke inhalation and needed to be taken to hospital by EMS.

She was listed in stable condition.

Another two residents inside the building managed to get out without being injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.