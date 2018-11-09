Police are investigating after a woman in her 60s was pushed onto the CTrain tracks as a train approached and another woman has now been charged with attempted murder.

Investigators say a man and a woman were waiting on the platform on the east side of the Victoria Park/Stampede CTrain Station at about 2:30 p.m.

Another woman approached the couple from behind and allegedly pushed the woman onto the tracks as a train was arriving at the station.

The CTrain was able to stop in time but the victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital in life threatening condition.

The suspect was taken into custody by a transit officer.

Stephanie Favel, 35, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and breach of probation

Police believe the attack was random and unprovoked.