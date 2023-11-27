CALGARY
Calgary

    • Woman shot in southeast Calgary

    A Calgary police cruiser is seen next to crime scene tape in a stock photo. A Calgary police cruiser is seen next to crime scene tape in a stock photo.

    Calgary police are investigating after a woman was shot on Monday morning.

    Police say she was shot just before 7 a.m. near the intersection of 17 Avenue and 38 Street S.E.

    Officials told CTV News the victim was seriously injured.

    EMS took her to Foothills Medical Centre.

    CPS hasn't figured out where the shots came from and it's not known if the victim had been targeted.

