INNISFAIL -- A woman is receiving medical treatment in a Calgary-area hospital after being shot in the town of Innisfail Friday morning.

Officers were called to a location near Cannon Park in the town's south end at approximately 5 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

On arrival, police were informed that a woman suffering from a gunshot wound had been taken to the Innisfail hospital by an unknown person and the suspects in the shooting had fled the area.

The extent of the woman's injuries required additional treatment and she was transported by ambulance to an undisclosed hospital in the Calgary area.

As of Friday afternoon, the woman's condition is considered stable.

RCMP officials say the woman was the only victim of the shooting and the attack is not believed to be random. Police have not divulged any information regarding the identities of the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Innisfail RCMP detachment at 403-227-3342 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

Innisfail is located approximately 100 kilometres north of Calgary along the QEII Highway.