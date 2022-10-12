Woman stabbed in downtown Calgary, police seek suspects

Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying a man accused of stabbing a woman multiple times last month.

The stabbing happened in the downtown core in an alley in the 600 block of Fifth Avenue S.W. on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The victim was able to run for help and found a Good Samaritan who called 911.

Paramedics took her to hospital in critical condition.

On Wednesday, police released photos of the suspect captured from CCTV footage.

Police say though the victim and her attacker were "known to each other" she doesn't know his identity.

Investigators have followed up on numerous leads over the past few weeks but have unable to determine who he is.

The suspect is described as 178 centimetres (5’10”) tall with a medium build and dark hair.

At the time of the attack, he was wearing a green parka with a fur-lined hood, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Anyone who knows the identity and whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.