Woman stabbed in downtown Calgary, police seek suspects
Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying a man accused of stabbing a woman multiple times last month.
The stabbing happened in the downtown core in an alley in the 600 block of Fifth Avenue S.W. on Thursday, Sept. 22.
The victim was able to run for help and found a Good Samaritan who called 911.
Paramedics took her to hospital in critical condition.
On Wednesday, police released photos of the suspect captured from CCTV footage.
Police say though the victim and her attacker were "known to each other" she doesn't know his identity.
Investigators have followed up on numerous leads over the past few weeks but have unable to determine who he is.
The suspect is described as 178 centimetres (5’10”) tall with a medium build and dark hair.
At the time of the attack, he was wearing a green parka with a fur-lined hood, blue jeans and brown shoes.
Anyone who knows the identity and whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 2 officers fatally shot at Innisfil, Ont. home identified by police
Two police officers who were killed during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect inside a home in Innisfil, Ont., north of Toronto, on Tuesday night have been identified.
Alberta premier says she didn't mean to trivialize with comment on unvaccinated
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she didn't mean to trivialize prejudice faced by minority communities when she suggested unvaccinated people have experienced the most discrimination she has ever seen in her lifetime.
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History is being made this week with the kickoff of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
Gloves and ammunition: Canada sending new aid package to Ukraine
As Ukraine seeks to defend against Russia's continued attacks, including recent missile strikes, Canada announced Wednesday that it'll be sending its European ally a new $47-million aid package that includes artillery as well as winter gear such as gloves and parkas.
Who's in and who's out as Conservative party critics under Poilievre's leadership
In an effort to send a message of unity, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has welcomed two former leadership rivals to serve as critics in Parliament -- but he has also left out two of the party's more prominent names.
Canada Post is now offering loans: Here is how the program works
Canada Post has launched a new loan program in partnership with TD Bank Group, with lending starting at $1,000. Here is how the new program works.
Alex Jones ordered to pay US$965 million for Sandy Hook lies
The conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay US$965 million to people who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, a jury in Connecticut decided Wednesday.
Russian authorities arrest eight people following Crimea bridge blast
Eight people have been detained over Saturday's blast that damaged the only bridge connecting annexed Crimea with the Russian mainland, marking a critical juncture in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
'We stand with you': Condolences pour in for two police officers killed in Ontario
Prominent Canadians on social media expressed their condolences for the two Ontario police officers who died following a home shooting on Oct. 12.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier not apologizing for saying unvaccinated are 'the most discriminated group'
Despite calls for her to apologize for saying that unvaccinated Canadians are the "most discriminated group" she's witnessed in her lifetime, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith stood by her remarks on Wednesday, but did try to explain the intention behind her words.
-
Holloway gets shot with Draisaitl, Broberg sent down as Oilers ready for season opener
A new season begins for the Edmonton Oilers Wednesday night, and after a few training camp battles and some off-season trade speculation, so far the team looks largely the same as last year.
-
Police looking for dashcam footage in homicide investigation
An investigation is underway into a suspicious death that happened Monday evening. Officers responded to an altercation in the area of 120 Avenue and 82 Street around 7:40 p.m. where they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.
Vancouver
-
B.C. animal rights activists handed jail time for roles in hog farm protest
Two animal rights activists criminally convicted in a protest on a Fraser Valley hog farm have been sentenced to jail.
-
Amanda Todd case: Defence seeks six-year sentence for Dutch man convicted of extorting, harassing B.C. teen
Defence counsel for a Dutch man convicted of extorting and harassing Port Coquitlam teen Amanda Todd is asking for a six-year prison term, which is half the period of incarceration being sought by Crown.
-
Violent, repeat offenders being released on bail due to 'unintended consequences': B.C. attorney general
B.C.'s attorney general says unintended consequences of bail reform in Canada is leading to more repeat offenders, some of them accused of random violence, ending up on the streets.
Atlantic
-
More than 1,100 P.E.I. customers still without power; opposition calls for inquiry on Fiona response
Nearly three weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona crashed into Atlantic Canada, downing trees, knocking out power, and leaving behind widespread damage, 1,132 Maritime Electric customers on Prince Edward Island were still off the grid as of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.
-
Hurricane hunter who flew into the eye of Fiona describes 'very challenging' storm
Kevin Doremus says the eyes of hurricanes, including Fiona -- a storm that barrelled into Atlantic Canada last month causing widespread damage -- look like open-air domes, similar to sports arenas.
-
N.S. premier refuses to discuss future of Speaker ahead of new legislature sitting
A day before the start of the Nova Scotia legislature's fall sitting, Premier Tim Houston refused to say Wednesday whether his government would attempt to replace the Speaker.
Vancouver Island
-
Horgan slams Alberta premier's vaccine discrimination stance as 'laughable'
The premier of British Columbia is calling out his counterpart in Alberta over comments she made Tuesday about the discrimination faced by those who choose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Construction of new Colwood skate park to go ahead after $627K funding from Ottawa
A long-awaited skate park will soon be built in the Colwood, B.C., area now that the federal government has agreed to contribute more tan $600,000 to the project. The City of Colwood and the Westshore Skateboarding Coalition have been campaigning to build a skate park in the area for years, after the West Shore's only skateboarding facility shut down seven years ago.
-
Victoria police sergeant gets 30-day suspension for sexual encounter
A Victoria police officer who committed discreditable conduct while off-duty during a trip to Vancouver in 2018 has been suspended without pay for 30 days, according to the B.C. Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC). The discreditable conduct stemmed from a sexual encounter between VicPD Sgt. Brent Keleher and a woman identified only as N.O., where the consent of the encounter was in dispute.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 officers fatally shot at Innisfil, Ont. home identified by police
Two police officers who were killed during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect inside a home in Innisfil, Ont., north of Toronto, on Tuesday night have been identified.
-
Leaked report shows Ontario hospital wait times increased about 54 per cent in a year
The Ontario government is being asked to 'explain their mismanagement of the health-care system' after a leaked report showed that wait times in Ontario hospital emergency rooms drastically increased in August.
-
'A stark reminder': Four Ontario police officers killed in one month
Four police officers have been killed in a month in Ontario, serving as a “stark reminder” of the dangers of policing, says the Police Association of Ontario.
Montreal
-
Health minister calls on Quebecers to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations
Quebec public health officials held a COVID-19 news conference Wednesday, urging people to stay up-to-date on their vaccines. Only 22 per cent of the eligible population are considered up to date with their vaccines, meaning they've received the jab within the last five months.
-
Too real? Halloween decoration of hanged dummy in Montreal sparks debate
A Halloween decoration installed outside a Montreal home is sparking debate about how-far-is-too-far, with some critics saying it crosses the line between scary and distasteful.
-
Legault to announce Quebec cabinet on Oct. 20
Quebec Premier Francois Legault will announce a new cabinet on Thursday, October 20 at 2 p.m. As per tradition, newly-assigned cabinet members will be sworn in during a ceremony in the National Assembly Legislative Council Chamber, also known as the Red Room.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police arson unit investigating attempted theft at Merivale bank kiosk
Ottawa police say the arson unit is investigating an attempted theft at a bank kiosk on Merivale Road.
-
Here's when gas prices will drop 5 cents a litre in Ottawa
Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop five cents a litre Thursday morning at gas stations in Ottawa and across Ontario.
-
Two men charged after woman robbed at gunpoint
Ottawa police say two men are facing charges after a woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in her driveway.
Kitchener
-
Coalition of Muslim women leader recovering in Waterloo region following ATV crash overseas
After weeks in the ICU following a serious crash in Dubai, the executive director of the Coalition of Muslim Women Kitchener-Waterloo (CMW), Fauzia Mazhar, is back in Waterloo region.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police chief identifies two officers fatally shot at Innisfil, Ont. home
Two police officers are dead after a shooting at a home in Innisfil, Ont., south of Barrie.
-
Cleanup underway after fire rips through Kitchener encampment
Just over 24 hours after a fire ripped through a homeless encampment in Kitchener, work is underway at the site to cleanup and rebuild.
Saskatoon
-
More new students than expected enrolled in Saskatoon public schools
Enrolment in Saskatoon Public Schools has exceeded projections this year, especially among the elementary schools.
-
SHA officially in full control of Sask. Extendicare LTC homes
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has officially assumed full control of five Extendicare long-term care homes in the province, effective as of Oct. 9.
-
Battleford RCMP release robbery surveillance footage
Battleford RCMP have released surveillance footage of an armed robbery that happened around 8 p.m. Friday in the town of Battleford.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police chief identifies two officers fatally shot at Innisfil, Ont. home
Two police officers are dead after a shooting at a home in Innisfil, Ont., south of Barrie.
-
Sudbury police seize loaded handgun, $56K in cocaine in early morning raid
Acting on a tip from a provincial task force, Greater Sudbury Police raided a residence on Galaxy Court on Oct. 11, seizing a loaded gun and illegal drugs.
-
Chippewa Creek search connected to missing persons case, North Bay police say
In a statement Wednesday, the North Bay Police Service said is searching Chippewa Creek as part of its ongoing investigation into the 2011 disappearance of Luke Joly-Durocher.
Winnipeg
-
New area code coming to Manitoba this month
A new area code is about to become available in Manitoba.
-
Woman found dead in Thompson apartment: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Thompson apartment.
-
What Manitoba is saying about the availability of the Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine
The Manitoba government said residents should ‘stay tuned’ to find out when the Pfizer bivalent will be coming to Manitoba.
Regina
-
SHA officially in full control of Sask. Extendicare LTC homes
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has officially assumed full control of five Extendicare long-term care homes in the province, effective as of Oct. 9.
-
Regina woman who gave child alcohol while babysitting sentenced to 8 months in prison
A Regina woman who gave a child alcohol in 2021 while babysitting will be spending eight months in prison.
-
Council to vote on annexation of land north of city
Regina city council will vote on the annexation of land north of the city that currently is part of the RM of Sherwood.