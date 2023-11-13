Woman struck and killed by CTrain
A woman died after she was hit by the CTrain on Saturday night, police said.
Officials said the woman stepped into the path of the train at 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, near the intersection of 36 Street and 16 Avenue N.E.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one else was hurt.
The train was stopped as police investigated.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Battles force Palestinians out of hospitals in Gaza, leaving patients, babies and medics stranded
Battles around hospitals have forced thousands of Palestinians to flee from some of the last shelters in northern Gaza while stranding critically wounded patients, including newborns, and their caregivers with dwindling supplies and no electricity, health officials said Monday.
Risk of volcanic eruption in Iceland remains high amid 'tremendous uncertainty'
Seismic activity in southwestern Iceland decreased in size and intensity on Monday, but the risk of a volcanic eruption remained significant, authorities said, after earthquakes and evidence of magma spreading underground in recent weeks.
A terminally ill baby at the centre of a legal battle in Britain and Italy has died
A terminally ill baby at the centre of a legal battle involving her parents, British health officials and the Italian government has died, a group supporting her family said Monday,
'Systematic monster': Peter Nygard’s son describes how he tried to blow the whistle on his father for years
The son of Peter Nygard, a former fashion mogul who had been found guilty of four counts of sexual assault, told media on Sunday that he was glad his father had been brought to justice, calling him a 'systematic monster.'
Rescuers dig to reach 40 workers trapped in collapsed north India road tunnel
Rescuers were digging through dirt and parts of a collapsed road tunnel Monday to reach 40 workers trapped by a landslide at the construction project in northern India.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Fighting outside Gaza's largest hospital prompts thousands to flee
Fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants outside Gaza's largest hospital has prompted thousands of people to flee from the sprawling medical facility, but hundreds of patients and others displaced by the war remained inside, health officials said Monday.
Ukrainian politician on U.S. sanctions list suspected of state treason: lawmakers
Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky has been formally notified that he is suspected of treason for allegedly spreading misinformation about the political leadership and cooperation with Russia's military intelligence, officials said on Monday.
Ice climber from B.C. killed in Alberta avalanche
An ice climber is dead after an avalanche in Kananaskis Country on Saturday.
Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture Warehouse Ltd. is aiming to restructure its business through a filing made under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.
Edmonton
-
Images from father and son killing released Sunday in hopes of new leads: EPS
Police are asking the public for help in the shooting deaths of a father and son in southeast Edmonton on Thursday.
-
Aster home up for sale destroyed in fire
A new home up for sale in southeast Edmonton was destroyed in a fire on Sunday.
-
Ice climber from B.C. killed in Alberta avalanche
An ice climber is dead after an avalanche in Kananaskis Country on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Family seeks answers as man in mental health crisis presumed dead after interaction with RCMP
According to his family, Don Bennett was an avid horseman, and loving father and grandfather with a trademark boisterous personality.
-
Vancouver author up for $100K Giller Prize being awarded Monday
A Vancouver author will find out today if he's the winner of the prestigious Scotiabank Giller Prize.
-
Risk of volcanic eruption in Iceland remains high amid 'tremendous uncertainty'
Seismic activity in southwestern Iceland decreased in size and intensity on Monday, but the risk of a volcanic eruption remained significant, authorities said, after earthquakes and evidence of magma spreading underground in recent weeks.
Atlantic
-
Rally in Wolfville, N.S., amplifies national protest calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Wolfville, N.S., became the stage for a local rally on Sunday, echoing nationwide protests calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
-
No injuries reported after homeless encampment fire in Dartmouth
Halifax Fire says its crews responded to a fire at a homeless encampment in Dartmouth, N.S., early Sunday morning.
-
In Halifax, a city surrounded by forests, citizens call for wildfire escape routes
Citizen in the Halifax area are calling for wildfire escape routes five months after fires ignited in Upper Tantallon and Hammonds Plains.
Vancouver Island
-
Major housing project pitched for block surrounding Victoria's Christ Church Cathedral
The Anglican Church has pitched a plan to build as many as 500 units of housing for 1,500 people on the city block owned by the Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria.
-
Vancouver Island 10-year-old faces fears to teach lesson about mental health
There's a big lesson from a young person about finding the courage to vanquish the Worry Monster in all of us.
-
Power restored to 99 per cent of customers left in the dark after storm: BC Hydro
BC Hydro says almost all of the thousands of customers who lost power during a windstorm that swept across southern British Columbia have had their power restored.
Toronto
-
Man rushed to hospital after being hit by truck in Toronto
A man has been transported to hospital in serious condition after being hit by a truck in northwest Toronto.
-
'I crumbled': Woman speaks out after sex assault case thrown out due to delays at Toronto courthouse
An Ontario woman is speaking out after the criminal case against her alleged rapist was thrown out last week due to delays at Toronto’s newest courthouse.
-
Search resumes for missing person believed to be inside Toronto home during explosion
Fire crews are continuing to search for the body of a person missing following a house explosion in Scarborough on Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
Canadians going into debt as they wait for employment insurance cheques that never come
Employment and Social Development Canada claims its standard is to finalize 80 per cent of claims within 28 days of the date the EI application was received.
-
Teachers demonstrate in Montreal as unlimited strike looms
About 50 teachers are demonstrating in front of Quebec Premier François Legault's Montreal office.
-
Montreal police investigate after cars set on fire in TMR
Montreal police are investigating a suspicious fire in the Town of Mount Royal.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's red light cameras issue $14 million in fines in 9 months
Motorists received $14 million in fines for running red lights in the first nine months of 2023, as Ottawa's red light cameras caught thousands of drivers across the city.
-
Three injured in south Ottawa brawl linked to soccer game
The Ottawa Police Service are investigating a weekend parking lot brawl linked to a soccer game in south Ottawa.
-
Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture Warehouse Ltd. is aiming to restructure its business through a filing made under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.
Kitchener
-
Christmas market organizer in Kitchener, Ont. charged with fraud
The organizer of a Kitchener, Ont. Christmas market has been arrested after admitting she gambled away the deposit money of vendors.
-
Fire destroys Kitchener farmhouse
The Kitchener Fire Department says no one was injured in an overnight fire at an empty farmhouse.
-
'We need to have our closure': Sister seeks answers for brother’s murder following arrests
The sister of a murdered Kitchener man is speaking out about her brother, his legacy and the arrests for his kidnapping and murder.
Saskatoon
-
1 out 3 people in Saskatoon police custody are there for public intoxication: report
Saskatoon police are struggling to manage calls for public intoxication, with few resources available to care for people with complex needs, a new report to the board of police commissioners says.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders release Nic Marshall
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released defensive back Nic Marshall – following reports he was arrested for firearm possession in Georgia.
-
Saskatoon Hilltops win their 23rd Canadian Bowl national championship
The Saskatoon Hilltops won the national junior football championship in Vancouver Island on Saturday, defeating Langford, B.C.’s Westshore Rebels 17 to 10.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury pedestrian seriously injured after lying on road, hit by vehicle
Sudbury police say they are looking to speak to the driver of a white pickup truck that hit a pedestrian lying on the road last Thursday.
-
Sudbury-area man pleads guilty to hunting moose without licence
A Sudbury-area man has been fined $2,600, suspended from hunting for 10 years and forfeited his firearm to the Crown for hunting without a licence and lying to conservation officers, the ministry says.
-
Body of wanted man discovered in wooded area in Sudbury
Sudbury police say they have discovered a second body in the wooded area west of McNeil Boulevard.
Winnipeg
-
Woman arrested for stabbing three people at Osborne Village business
The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest after three people were stabbed at an Osborne Village business on Sunday.
-
Winnipeg shooting leaves one man dead
A shooting in Winnipeg on Sunday has left one man dead.
-
'Systematic monster': Peter Nygard’s son describes how he tried to blow the whistle on his father for years
The son of Peter Nygard, a former fashion mogul who had been found guilty of four counts of sexual assault, told media on Sunday that he was glad his father had been brought to justice, calling him a 'systematic monster.'
Regina
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders release Nic Marshall
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released defensive back Nic Marshall – following reports he was arrested for firearm possession in Georgia.
-
'Put a stop to it': Demonstrators in Regina renew calls for ceasefire in Gaza
Hundreds of supporters gathered on the grounds of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
-
Team Sask. prevails in hometown victory for 2023 mixed curling championships
It was a gold medal performance in front of a hometown crowd for Team Saskatchewan at this year's Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Swift Current.