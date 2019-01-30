The Calgary Police Service confirms the victim of a collision in the city’s northwest earlier this month has died as a result of her injuries.

On the morning of Wednesday, January 9, a woman was crossing the road at the intersection of 5 Street and 26 Avenue Northwest, in the community of Mount Pleasant, when she was struck by a turning Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The woman suffered a severe injury to her head and was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious, potentially life threatening condition. Her injuries proved fatal and she died in hospital on Sunday, January 20. Police have not released the identity of the deceased.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene following the incident and cooperated with the police investigation.

CPS officials confirm no charges have been laid in connection with the collision. A preliminary investigation indicated poor lighting in the area was a suspected factor in the crash.