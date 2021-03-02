LETHBRIDGE -- A 35-year old woman is in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle Monday night in Lethbridge.

The woman was crossing Mayor Magrath Drive at 10 Avenue South just after 9 p.m. when she was hit by a northbound vehicle.

The LPS traffic response unit is investigating. Police say neither speed or alcohol are believed to be factors in the collision.

The woman, of no fixed address, has been transferred to hospital in Calgary.