CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Woman taken to hospital after found injured on southwest street
Published Monday, October 29, 2018 7:35AM MDT
A woman is recovering in hospital after being thrown out of a moving vehicle early Monday morning.
Emergency crews were called to 10th Avenue, near the Bow Trail underpass, at about 2:30 a.m. after Calgary Transit officers noticed an injured woman on the street.
The woman was taken to hospital in stable condition by EMS.
Police are investigating and say they are now looking for witnesses to the incident.