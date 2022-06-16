Woman taken to hospital after rollover crash in southwest Calgary

Calgary police are investigating after a driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed on a downtown street Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called out to the Beltline for a crash that occurred at about 9:40 a.m. on 11 Street near 14 Avenue S.W.

When they arrived, they found an SUV on its side.

The female driver was still inside, so fire crews helped her out of the vehicle.

She was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police say an initial investigation has determined the SUV was southbound on 11 Street S.W. when it struck a concrete barrier and landed on its side.

No other vehicles or buildings were involved in the crash.