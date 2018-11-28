CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Woman transported to hospital after being struck by bus near Sheldon Chumir Health Centre
Calgary Transit workers stand next to a bus in the 1000 block of 4 Street SW after it collided with a pedestrian at the intersection of 14 Ave and 4 St SW Wednesday night
Published Wednesday, November 28, 2018 10:38PM MST
One woman was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre on Wednesday evening after she was struck by a bus in the Beltline.
EMS officials confirm a pedestrian in her 40's was hit by a northbound Calgary Transit bus on 4 Street Southwest near the 14 Avenue intersection shortly after 6:00 p.m.. The woman was considered to be in serious condition with non-life threatening injuries when she was transported to hospital.
The driver of the bus stopped the vehicle nearly three blocks from the collision scene.
A section of 4 Street was closed to traffic during the police investigation into the incident but has since reopened.