One woman was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre on Wednesday evening after she was struck by a bus in the Beltline.

EMS officials confirm a pedestrian in her 40's was hit by a northbound Calgary Transit bus on 4 Street Southwest near the 14 Avenue intersection shortly after 6:00 p.m.. The woman was considered to be in serious condition with non-life threatening injuries when she was transported to hospital.

The driver of the bus stopped the vehicle nearly three blocks from the collision scene.

A section of 4 Street was closed to traffic during the police investigation into the incident but has since reopened.