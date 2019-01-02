The Saskatoon Police Service confirms a wanted woman has been arrested mere hours after warrants were issued for her arrest.

Canada-wide warrants had been issued for Laetitia Angelique Acera on charges that date back to September 2018 and the Calgary Police Service released a request for tips Wednesday morning.

Acera is charged with multiple counts of:

Possession of a controlled substance

Breach of a probation order

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of break-in instruments

Driving an uninsured motor vehicle

Operating a motor vehicle without a licence

Assault with a weapon

Possession of property obtained by crime

Failing to comply with a court order

Break and enter

Fraud under $5,000

Motor vehicle theft

Theft of mail

Acera is described as:

Caucasian

178 cm or 5’10” tall

Average build

Brown or bleach-blonde hair

Blue eyes

Police said Acera had ties to the Lower Mainland area of British Columbia and to Saskatchewan.

Well that was fast - Ms. Acera was located and arrested by SPS members earlier this afternoon. Thanks to everyone who kept an eye out. #yxe cc @CalgaryPolice https://t.co/COxuenmVon — Saskatoon Police (@SaskatoonPolice) January 2, 2019