Woman wanted on Canada-wide warrants in connection with over 100 charges arrested in Saskatachewan
Laetitia Angelique Acera was apprehended in Saskatchewan on January 2, 2018 (image: Calgary Police Service)
Published Wednesday, January 2, 2019 10:29AM MST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 2, 2019 4:55PM MST
The Saskatoon Police Service confirms a wanted woman has been arrested mere hours after warrants were issued for her arrest.
Canada-wide warrants had been issued for Laetitia Angelique Acera on charges that date back to September 2018 and the Calgary Police Service released a request for tips Wednesday morning.
Acera is charged with multiple counts of:
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Breach of a probation order
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Possession of break-in instruments
- Driving an uninsured motor vehicle
- Operating a motor vehicle without a licence
- Assault with a weapon
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- Failing to comply with a court order
- Break and enter
- Fraud under $5,000
- Motor vehicle theft
- Theft of mail
Acera is described as:
- Caucasian
- 178 cm or 5’10” tall
- Average build
- Brown or bleach-blonde hair
- Blue eyes
Police said Acera had ties to the Lower Mainland area of British Columbia and to Saskatchewan.
Well that was fast - Ms. Acera was located and arrested by SPS members earlier this afternoon. Thanks to everyone who kept an eye out. #yxe cc @CalgaryPolice https://t.co/COxuenmVon— Saskatoon Police (@SaskatoonPolice) January 2, 2019
#WarrantWednesday - Thank you to @SaskatoonPolice for the speedy arrest of Laetitia Acera. We just asked for assistance in locating her earlier today! This is a great example of law enforcement partners working together, and coordinated social media for the win! #yyc #yxe #lesm— Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) January 2, 2019