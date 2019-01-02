The Saskatoon Police Service confirms a wanted woman has been arrested mere hours after warrants were issued for her arrest.

Canada-wide warrants had been issued for Laetitia Angelique Acera on charges that date back to September 2018 and the Calgary Police Service released a request for tips Wednesday morning.

Acera is charged with multiple counts of:

  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Breach of a probation order
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Possession of break-in instruments
  • Driving an uninsured motor vehicle
  • Operating a motor vehicle without a licence
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Possession of property obtained by crime
  • Failing to comply with a court order
  • Break and enter
  • Fraud under $5,000
  • Motor vehicle theft
  • Theft of mail

Acera is described as:

  • Caucasian
  • 178 cm or 5’10” tall
  • Average build
  • Brown or bleach-blonde hair
  • Blue eyes

Police said Acera had ties to the Lower Mainland area of British Columbia and to Saskatchewan.