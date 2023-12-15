CALGARY
Calgary

    • Woman who embezzled more than $500K from Calgary company sentenced

    The Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary, Alta., Monday, March 11, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh The Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary, Alta., Monday, March 11, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

    A Calgary woman who was charged after embezzling more than $500,000 of her company's funds has been convicted and sentenced to jail.

    Monika Manhas, 44, was arrested and charged with fraud and theft over $5,000 on Feb. 16.

    The charges came after a police investigation discovered she, as the sole administrator of a Calgary company's payroll system, took $537,658.

    Investigators say Manhas set herself up as a full-time employee on the company's payroll and paid herself more than $250,000.

    Additionally, she charged $30,000 in "extravagant" purchases to the company's credit card, issued $65,380 in company cheques to herself and paid her own personal credit card with company funds to the tune of $187,522.

    The justice department told CTV News Manhas was sentenced on Dec. 14 to two years in jail for theft over $5,000. The fraud charge was withdrawn.

    Officials say Manhas' sentence will be served in Fraser Valley, B.C.

