A woman who admitted to randomly shoving a woman onto the CTrain tracks, leaving her paralyzed, is scheduled to sentenced in court Tuesday.

In March, Stephanie Favel, 35, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for an unprovoked attack on a 64-year-old woman at the Victoria Park/Stampede LRT station in November 2018.

According to an agreed statement of facts, both women were behind the yellow line at the station when Favel shoved the victim, Rose Meichl, who fell onto the train tracks, hitting her head and upper back.

The driver of an oncoming LRT managed to stop the train before it hit Meichl but the fall left her paralyzed.

Favel later admitted to police that she'd been drinking prior to the offence and a doctor's report, submitted to court in December, found she had consumed a large amount of methamphetamine, cannabis, alcohol and Gravol.

A written victim’s impact statement from Meichl is expected to be read into court Tuesday.