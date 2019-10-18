CALGARY — Calgary is celebrating Persons Day downtown Friday honouring the anniversary of the victory of the Persons Case, which recognized women as qualified persons in Canada.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, members of the Famous 5 Foundation, along with other dignitaries and performers are gathering at the monument in Olympic Plaza this afternoon.

The original Famous Five was comprised of Emily Murphy, Irene Parlby, Louise McKinney, Henrietta Muir Edwards and Nellie McClung who won their appeal on Oct. 18, 1929.

It overturned the Supreme Court of Canada's ruling that women could not be appointed to the Senate.

Currently 52 of sitting 105 Senators are women.

The Famous 5 Foundation is a non-profit that encourages women to pursue leadership roles.

A CTV News reporter will bring more information from the event later today.