Women's World Cup expected to drum up Canadian sport interest

The Canadian women's team will look to inspire the next generation of soccer stars when its World Cup bid kicks off Thursday.

While the tournament is being hosted in Australia and New Zealand, the chances of a far-reaching Canuck impact are high.

"When there's exposure, and when there's a spark that can be lit, good things can happen," said Jordan Stewart with the Calgary Minor Soccer Association (CMSA).

"Research shows us that having positive female role models -- and having exposure to those female role models -- helps to increase both participation and retention within the sport."

In 2022, it was the Canadian men who captured the attention of the country, and Calgary saw a noticeable youth soccer registration bump soon after that showing.

This summer, the women will look to do the same.

And there's reason to be optimistic.

Fresh off a 2020 Olympic gold medal, the team is headlined by stars like Sophie Schmidt, Allysha Chapman and Kadeisha Buchanan.

It also has arguably the best women's player of all time in Christine Sinclair.

The roster was front of mind Wednesday at the University of Calgary.

"(The players here) are very excited about it," said Erica Mysko, Dinos player and camp teacher.

"I'm sure some of them would like to be there in the future."

"Women's soccer is growing so much," Rachel Barlow added.

"The girls on the Canada team give us something to look forward to and inspiration."

REGISTRATION BUMP

Soccer's popularity in Calgary is already increasing.

Enrolment is not only up in 2023 at the annual summer camp, but the CMSA has also seen a noticeable bump.

"We're up (in) indoor, outdoor and registration between five and nine per cent," Stewart said.

"So the sport is growing. The sport is having a groundswell of interest and activity at the grassroots level."

The country's pros are no doubt helping.

"We're just reaping some of those benefits at the top level that are having people join into the game and express more interest."

The Canadian squad will kick off its campaign Thursday night against Nigeria.

The Women's World Cup runs until Aug. 20.