CALGARY -- Ongoing work to stabilize a slumping bluff near McKenzie Lake will cost taxpayers $28 million, according to documents released by the city.

A popular section of the Bow River Pathway was closed in 2016 between the communities of Douglasdale and McKenzie Lake after several heavy rains.

Crews then began work to address the erosion near Mount Alberta Way and Mount Douglas Close S.E., which was initially expected to take a matter of weeks to complete.

As the scope of the project progressed, it was decided the work would be done in two phases, including the installation of more than 300, nine-metre long pilings along a 200-metre stretch.

A report presented to members of the Priorities and Finance Committee on Tuesday says $21.6 million has been spent to date and the entire cost of the project is estimated at $28 million.

The works is expected to be complete in summer 2020.