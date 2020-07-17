CALGARY -- Three people are facing drug and driving-related charges after police got help from a resident to stop a fleeing vehicle near Fort Macleod, Alta. on Wednesday.

RCMP officers attempted to make a traffic stop just before 2:30 p.m. but the vehicle sped away, crashing through the fence of a business in the 400 block of 12th Street, in the southern Alberta town about 173 kilometres south of Calgary.

Police spotted the vehicle again about 40 minutes later on Range Road 262 near Township Road 64 and it was brought to a stop using spike strips. Officers were also helped by a local resident who blocked the road with a large work truck.

Three people inside the vehicle were arrested.

Kyle Dean Jordan, 27, of Lethbridge, was arrested on several outstanding warrants and is facing charges of:

Dangerous driving

Flight from police

Driving while prohibited

Breach of conditions (x2)

Possession of fentanyl

Jordan remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court July 20.

A 38-year-old male from Fort Macleod and a 32-year-old female from Pincher Creek are also facing charges for possession of a controlled substance and are scheduled to appear court Oct. 14.