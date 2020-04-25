CALGARY -- Officials with 7-Eleven Canada say anyone who went to a location in southwest Calgary during mid-April may have come into contact with an employee who contracted COVID-19.

The company says any customers who shopped at the 7-Eleven at 615 Shawcliffe Gate S.W. between April 11 and April 25 may be at risk.

Anyone who visited the store during these times is advised to complete the COVID-19 online assessment on the province's website.

In the meantime, all staff at the location are self-isolating, with pay, for a period of 14 days.

The store has also been closed so it can be cleaned and sanitized.

"As a neighbourhood store and convenient delivery provider in so many communities, 7-Eleven Canada has taken steps to prioritize the health of our customers and employees across our 636 stores in Canada. We have enhanced our standards and procedures for hygiene, handwashing, sanitation, food handling and preparation in stores, and increased the frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces," the company writes in a release.

The store is scheduled to reopen on May 9.

Another death in the Calgary zone

Alberta Health says another patient with COVID-19 has died of complications from the illness Saturday.

The province released the daily numbers at 3:30 p.m., with 216 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the province's total number of cases to 4,233.

The vast majority of cases (2,964) are in the Calgary zone, where 46 patients have died from the illness.