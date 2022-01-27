Worker critically injured in southeast Calgary industrial accident
An ambulance responds to an industrial accident in southeast Calgary on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.
One man was rushed to hospital on Thursday after he was injured in a workplace mishap in the East Shepard Industrial area.
Emergency crews were called to the 9700 block of 68th Street S.E. at around 11:45 a.m.
A spokesperson from the Calgary Fire Department says the victim became trapped between a beam and the basket of a boom lift.
The man was unconscious but breathing when crews arrived on scene.
EMS said paramedics took the man to hospital in critical life-threatening condition
Occupational Health and Safety is investigating.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
LIVE @ 3:30
LIVE @ 3:30 | COVID-19 in Alberta today: Kenney to join Hinshaw for Thursday update
-
-
-
-