Worker critically injured in southeast Calgary industrial accident

One man was rushed to hospital on Thursday after he was injured in a workplace mishap in the East Shepard Industrial area.

Emergency crews were called to the 9700 block of 68th Street S.E. at around 11:45 a.m.

A spokesperson from the Calgary Fire Department says the victim became trapped between a beam and the basket of a boom lift.

The man was unconscious but breathing when crews arrived on scene.

EMS said paramedics took the man to hospital in critical life-threatening condition

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating.