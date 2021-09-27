Worker dies at construction site in new residential development in Cochrane

CALGARY -

A Calgary man in his 50s is dead after suffering traumatic injuries in a worksite mishap in Cochrane Monday morning.

EMS public education officer Stuart Brideaux confirms emergency crews responded to a location on Precedence Glen at approximately 9 a.m. following reports a worker had been severely injured.

Brideaux says EMS members attended to the injured man but he was pronounced dead on scene.

Workers had been utilizing a boom lift at the time of the incident.

RCMP officials confirm the deceased is a Calgarian and Occupational Health and Safety is leading the investigation into the workplace fatality.

According to RCMP, the man's death is considered non-suspicious.