Lethbridge police say a worker has died following a workplace accident at the city’s water treatment plant on Friday afternoon.

Officials say they were called to the facility, near Indian Battle Park, at about 12:50 p.m. on March 1 for reports of an accident.

When they arrived, they found a male worker in life threatening condition.

The patient was taken to the Chinook Regional Hospital where he later died.

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating the incident.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

(With files from CTV Lethbridge's Tyler Barrow)