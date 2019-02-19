Lehigh Hanson officials confirm an employee at the Inland Concrete Spy Hill plant died on Tuesday after being struck by a concrete block.

Emergency crews were called to the plant in the 11400 block of 69 Street Northwest late Tuesday morning after a worker was injured while on the job. The man, age not confirmed, was transported from the scene by ambulance but succumbed to his injuries before arriving at hospital.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

In a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, Lehigh Hanson officials confirmed an ‘investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing’ and that ‘Inland Concrete and Lehigh Hanson are committed to workplace safety’.

“We appreciate the efforts of the emergency services responders and everyone helping at the accident scene,” said company officials in the statement. “Our thoughts are with our employee’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Occupational Health and Safety has launched an investigation into the workplace fatality.