CALGARY -- A construction worker has been sent to hospital after he fell at least two storeys while at a worksite in northeast Calgary Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the site, at McPherson Square and Ninth Street N.E. at about 10:40 a.m. for reports that a worker had fallen.

The Calgary fire department helped lift the injured man out of the site.

EMS took the victim, believed to be in his 40s, to Foothills Medical Centre.

He was listed in serious but stable condition.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.