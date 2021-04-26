Advertisement
Worker injured after pit partially collapses at Queen's Park Cemetery
Published Monday, April 26, 2021 11:10AM MDT Last Updated Monday, April 26, 2021 11:56AM MDT
Queen's Park Cemetery in northwest Calgary.
CALGARY -- The Calgary Fire Department's technical rescue team was called out Monday morning to extricate a worker who became trapped after an open excavation partially collapsed at a northwest cemetery.
Fire crews responded to Queen's Park Cemetery in the 3200 block of Fourth Street N.W. at about 9 a.m. and were taken to an open pit that had partially caved in, trapping a worker.
Crews stabilized the scene and rescued the worker. The worker was assessed at the scene and taken to hospital in stable condition.
The cause of the collapse is under investigation.