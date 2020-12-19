CALGARY -- A private lake in southeast Calgary is closed to all users following an incident that resulted in a worker needing to be rescued from the frigid water.

The Calgary Fire Department responded to a 911 call at about 8:45 a.m. Saturday for reports a person had broken through the ice.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a number of people out on the ice who were assisting someone who had fallen through.

Officials say the worker was using a utility vehicle to clear the ice when it broke through the surface and plunged into approximately 10 metres of water.

The workers were able to rescue their colleague and the CFD and EMS were able to assist in ensuring the patient was safe and scene was secure.

They were later taken to hospital for treatment.

The CFD is warning against anyone venturing out onto ice surfaces unless they are City of Calgary or community rinks.

"Don't walk on ice-covered bodies of water, including storm ponds. It's difficult to assess the thickness of the ice and its ability to hold the weight of a person or animal," officials say in a statement.

If you witness anyone or any animal falling through ice into water, contact 911 immediately and do not attempt to rescue them yourself.

Current condition in the city of Calgary according to Environment Canada, are 5 C. The overnight low is right at the freezing mark.

Sunday is expected to be warmer at 7 C, but overnight temperatures are expected to drop to -4 C.