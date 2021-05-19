CALGARY -- A man was transported to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following a Tuesday afternoon incident at a gravel pit near Calgary city limits.

Emergency crews responded to the Stoney Trail Aggregate Reserve in the 12600 block of 85th Street N.W. shortly after 3 p.m. after a man was injured by machinery.

EMS officials say the man, age not confirmed, was taken by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition. The nature of his injuries has not been disclosed.

Occupational Health and Safety has launched an investigation into the workplace incident.