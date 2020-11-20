Advertisement
Worker suffers serious injuries after significant fall at northwest construction site
Published Friday, November 20, 2020 12:50PM MST
CFD members and a paramedic crew attend to a man who fell roughly 10 metres from a ladder at a construction site in Mount Pleasant Friday morning
CALGARY -- One man is in hospital after falling nearly 10 metres (32 ft.) from a ladder in Mount Pleasant Friday morning.
EMS and fire crews responded to the 3200 block of Fifth Street N.W. around 10:30 a.m. following reports a worker had fallen at a construction site in a residential area.
EMS officials confirm a man was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre with multiple serious but non-life threatening injuries.