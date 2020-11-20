CALGARY -- One man is in hospital after falling nearly 10 metres (32 ft.) from a ladder in Mount Pleasant Friday morning.

EMS and fire crews responded to the 3200 block of Fifth Street N.W. around 10:30 a.m. following reports a worker had fallen at a construction site in a residential area.

EMS officials confirm a man was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre with multiple serious but non-life threatening injuries.