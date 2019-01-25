Two men were transported to hospital after suffering burns during an afternoon fire at a business in Airdrie.

The Airdrie Fire Department responded to a commercial building on Kingsview Boulevard S.E. shortly after 3:00 p.m. after an alarm was sounded in the end bay.

The building’s sprinkler system doused the blaze prior to the arrival of firefighters.

Fire crews were approached by two workers who had suffered burns to their upper extremities. The two men were assessed, treated and transported to hospital by ambulance.

Firefighters assessed the neighbouring bays to ensure the fire had not spread and to assess potential damage. The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.