CALGARY
    • World Kidney Day strives for equitable care

    Thursday is World Kidney Day, featuring the theme 'kidney health for all.' (Photo: X@worldkidneyday) Thursday is World Kidney Day, featuring the theme 'kidney health for all.' (Photo: X@worldkidneyday)
    Kidney health for all is the theme for this year’s World Kidney Day (WKD).

    Every second Thursday in March, since 2006, the WKD organization has been working to raise awareness around how important kidneys are to overall health, and how to reduce the frequency and impact of kidney disease.

    Estimates from the WKD organization show chronic kidney disease affects more than 850 million people worldwide, and resulted in over 3.1 million deaths in 2019.

    “Presently, kidney disease ranks as the (eighth) leading cause of death, and if left unaddressed, it is projected to be the (fifth) leading cause of years of life lost by 2040,” states the WKD.

    WKD says, over the last three years, chronic kidney disease treatments have focused on preparing for, and delivering kidney replacement therapies.

    “However, recent therapeutic breakthroughs offer unprecedented opportunities to prevent or delay disease and mitigate complications such as cardiovascular disease and kidney failure, ultimately prolonging the quality and quantity of life for people living with (chronic kidney disease),” states the WKD, adding that in order to achieve optimal kidney care, numerous barriers need to be overcome.

    “These include gaps in early diagnosis, lack of universal healthcare or insurance coverage, low awareness among healthcare workers, and challenges to medication cost and accessibility.”

