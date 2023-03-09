World's best blind golfer, Calgary's Kiefer Jones, ready to defend world title in South Africa

The best blind golfer in the world lives in Calgary.

Kiefer Jones leaves for South Africa later this month to defend his world championship.

Back in 2018, Jones competed in his first-ever World Blind Golf Championship.

The event was held in Rome, and Jones ended up winning.

"It was a pretty cool feeling," Jones said, in an interview with CTV News. "I don't really know how else you would describe it, but I just felt like I was playing my best golf at the time too, so it was pretty stress-free, which is rare in the game of golf."

Jones, 33, has had to wait a long time to defend his world title. This year's event is in South Africa, and he'll leave March 21.

He said he can hardly wait.

"We've postponed the world championships for I think three years in a row now with COVID," he said, "So this will be our first world championship since we've been back competing.

"I'm really looking forward to it."

Blind golfer Kiefer Jones practicing

RETURNING AS CHAMPION

Going back in 2023 as the defending champ, Jones understands that he has a target on his back. He's OK with that.

He said he's going into this world championship with different mindset than when he was a contender rather than the defending champ.

"It will be different going back as the defending title holder versus going there and hoping that you can win it," he said. "Now going back with the expectation that you can win it and that you want to win it and you're going to win it – I'm really excited for the opportunity."

Jones' life changed forever just before his 16th birthday. He was living in Mexico and experienced an upper respiratory virus attack on his optic nerves.

His vision went from 20/20 to 20 over 800.

Through those tough times, Jones re-discovered his love of golf and is now an inspiration to many, proving if you want something bad enough, you can get it.

"That's what I tell people all the time," he said. "It was something that I learned – anything that you want to do, you can do. You can accomplish anything you want. Some people may just have to work a little harder than others or do things a little slower, (but) whatever you need to do to get things done, you can do it – you just have to put your mind to it."

Jones will once again be accompanied by his mom, who also acts as his guide on the course.