DRUMHELLER, ALTA. -- Those planning their Alberta-wide summer road trip won't want to miss a journey into dinosaur country, especially when an iconic landmark will have a new look.

The World's Largest Dinosaur, in the heart of Drumheller, Alta., attracts over 125,000 visitors annually. Thanks to $200,000 in federal funding, the attraction will look more attractive than ever.

The Drumheller & District Chamber of Commerce (DDCC) last repaired and painted the 26-metre high fibreglass and steel Tyrannosaurus Rex in 2013.

In March 2020, the funding was announced and the DDCC sent out a request for proposal to conduct the necessary work.

Calgary-based F & D Scene Changes Ltd. was selected from the applications to repair the exterior and repaint the dinosaur.

"The project is expected to take three weeks to complete, contingent on weather," said Heather Bitz, executive director for the DDCC, in a release. "Our goal is to have the project wrapped up prior to June 30. This fall will be the 20th anniversary for the World’s Largest Dinosaur and we wanted the work complete prior to the upcoming tourism season."

The attraction was built in 2000 and is four-and-a-half times larger than an actual T. rex.

The structure is outfitted with a flight of stairs that visitors can climb to get an incredible view of the surrounding badlands.