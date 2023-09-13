'World's most famous murder mystery' opens Theatre Calgary season

Murder mystery fans will want to check out Theatre Calgary's season-opening show.

The company is presenting Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap, which tells the story of seven strangers trapped in a remote guesthouse who discover there's a killer among them.

The whodunit is probably the most popular play in the history of London's West End, where it has played more than 30,000 performances.

And while Christie's mysteries have always been a big draw over at Vertigo, Calgary's murder mystery theatre, this is actually the first time Theatre Calgary has ever produced one of her plays.

"The Mousetrap is the most famous murder mystery in theatre history," said Theatre Calgary artistic director Stafford Arima., in a release.

Take a sneak peek into The Mousetrap rehearsals! Preview performances start on Tuesday.



Buy your tickets now for this classic Agatha Christie whodunnit!

"I can't think of a better way to open our 'Theatre for All' season than with a play that is as entertaining, approachable and universally appealing as the rest of our lineup will be."

Former Vertigo Theatre artistic director Craig Hall will direct a cast of familiar Calgary actors, including Tyrell Crews, Natascha Girgis, Christian Goutsis, Vanessa Leticia Jette, Robert Klein and Mike Tan, along with Theatre Calgary newcomers Kit Benz and Matthew Mooney.

"When the curtain rises, audiences will quickly see how a masterpiece of genre can defy time and expectation," said Hall. "And, maybe most importantly, about how even contemporary audiences have an innate desire to suspend their disbelief and be thrilled. My hope is that this excellent team of artists can give everyone thrills and a much-needed escape."

If you're interested in seeing it, but worried about the cost, Theatre Calgary has a new $39 ticket initiative.

There are also $25 rush seats available on the day of the show. They go on sale at noon.

$25 Rush seats are back this season!

A limited amount of Rush tickets go on sale at 12PM the day of the each performance. To purchase, head to the box office or call 403-294-7447. Note: you can only purchase on the day of the performance.

*Note: you can only purchase on the day of the performance.#yycdeals pic.twitter.com/ovTn1umoEt — Theatre Calgary (@TheatreCalgary) September 12, 2023

The Mousetrap runs through Oct. 8