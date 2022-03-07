Worries over separation anxiety as Calgary pet owners return to work

After Alberta lifted its mandatory work from home order and many companies are in the process of bringing employees back to the office, thousands of pets will be home alone -- many for the first time in their lives.

“We have seen a lot of animals get adopted during the pandemic," said Anna Lee Rieb, community support and engagement manager for the Calgary Humane Society.

“Particularly in dogs, we're worried about seeing a lot of separation anxiety now that people will be going back to the office back to work.”

Separation anxiety can manifest itself in many ways, according to Reib, ranging from mild cases in which a dog whines or pants excessively, to severe cases in which the animal can become quite destructive.

The Humane Society is concerned it will see an uptick in animals returned to the shelter as their human companions head back to the office.

“Dogs might start displaying some behaviours that are difficult to manage. It'll be challenging for their new owners then as a result, with life getting busier and spending more time outside of the home, that that does end up in a surrender," said Reib. "Just because they don't have the skills or the resources to manage those behaviours."

Reib says dogs become familiar with their owners' routines, and simple acts like putting on a jacket or shoes can signal to the animal it is about to be left alone.

“If they start to feel a little bit of anxiety, or fear or worry that you're leaving the home, the best thing you can do is provide them with something positive, like a frozen Kong, or a snuffle mat full of treats,” said Reib.

“Something that will keep them busy and something that's enjoyable for them while you're about to leave so that when you leave the house something positive happens.”

Reib also recommends leaving music playing to help calm anxious pets. She says different animals will prefer different tunes, but notes the Calgary Humane Society plays classical music to the dogs and cats it shelters and says it works to soothe the animals’ anxiety.

Reib says pet owners should be on the lookout for signs of separation anxiety ahead of returning to work full-time, so they can take action before the problem grows.

The Calgary Humane Society also has a free behaviour helpline which will connect pet owners with trainers or coaches to help them through the transition to returning to work at 403-723-6019.