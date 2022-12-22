'Worse than COVID': Pet charity says demand for food nearly doubled in 2022
On a frigid December night in Calgary, a street outreach worker approaches a man walking with a well-kept German shepherd wearing a plaid jacket and asks if the dog has enough food.
"He's got more food than I do," the man replies.
The dog's food and the jacket were from Parachutes for Pets, a charity that provides subsidized pet care, including food hampers and medical treatment, to low-income Calgarians.
Melissa David, who founded the charity, says the demand is ballooning as the cost of living skyrockets. Last year, her group gave out 3,000 hampers. This year, the number will be over 5,000.
"I've never seen demand like this in four years. During COVID, at times, it was high and I said: 'Let's just get through COVID,'" she said in an interview.
"Now we've got through that for the most part, we're battling this inflation rate, which is worse than COVID ever was."
David said inflation is forcing people from their homes and if they are lucky enough to find another residence, keeping a pet can require a $500 pet deposit.
"So more and more people every single day are moving to either low-cost hotels or just their cars. I think since Friday between 22 and 23 people contacted me that were homeless right before the holidays," she said.
"I've done three cases in the past 10 days where seniors are living in their cars because they can't afford their medication and their food on top of their pet food. Pet food has almost doubled."
Parachutes for Pets has become a full-time obsession for David, who also works as an RCMP analyst. She said some of the most heartbreaking calls she receives are from victims of domestic violence.
"I went to one lady in the middle of the night. She still had blood on her face. She couldn't go and seek help because she wasn't going to leave her dog to go to hospital," David said.
The woman had fled her home and called her from the street.
"I opened the pet first aid kit I have in my car and I cleaned up her face because she said 'I'm not leaving so whatever has to be done has to be done here because me and my dog are not separating.'"
David said the organization found her a hotel and arranged for medical assistance.
She has been working for years to find a way to open up a pet-friendly homeless shelter to care for those people unwilling to be separated from their best friends.
David said she hasn't given up and hopes anyone with vacant space might be able to help.
"Anybody who would like to work with us to make a heckuva change, we're willing. Our team is ready to execute this. We've been ready for four years."
Only one shelter in the region accepts animals along with their humans and that's in the town of Strathmore, 53 kilometres east of Calgary. The Strathmore Overnight Shelter only has room for about 20 people.
"We allow people to bring their pets in because it's all they have. Sometimes we have to talk them into fostering them out if they aren't able to take care of them enough," said Elizabeth Karp, a pastor from Harvest Healing Centre Church, which built the shelter.
Karp, who is also a dog trainer, understands the bond between owner and animal.
"I certainly understand they don't want to part with them. That's all they have and it's what's keeping them going and, so as long as they got along with each other and with people, they're allowed to bring them in," she added.
Karp said at one point this week the shelter had four dogs and three cats among its residents.
The shelter, largely run by volunteers, is usually only open at night but Karp said with the recent drop in temperatures it's been operating during the day as well.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia scrubs Mariupol's Ukraine identity, builds on death
Associated Press journalists were the last international media in Mariupol to escape heavy shelling in March, before Russian forces took the city over. AP reconnected with many people whose tragedies were captured in photos and video during the deadliest days of the Russian siege.
'We support choice': Alberta premier rejects nurses union demand for mask mandate
Danielle Smith will not be imposing a mask mandate in indoor public spaces over the holidays, despite a call from the United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) to do so.
Pope warns Vatican staff an 'elegant demon' lurks among them
Pope Francis warned Vatican bureaucrats on Thursday to beware the devil that lurks among them, saying it is an "elegant demon" that works in people who have a rigid, holier-than-thou way of living the Catholic faith.
More than $2.7M paid to 50 claimants of serious injury connected to a vaccine in Canada
According to new statistics, 50 claims of a serious and permanent injury connected to a vaccine authorized by Health Canada have been approved for compensation by Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program, which has approved or paid out $2.7 million in total since 2021.
NEW | B.C. halts electricity connections for crypto mining, citing 'massive' consumption
The British Columbia government is temporarily suspending requests for electricity connections from cryptocurrency mining operations, saying the decision is aimed at preserving the power supply while supporting climate action and economic goals.
Toronto and Vancouver airports warn of operational impacts today due to weather
A major winter storm bearing down on Toronto is adding to the calamity in Canadian airports already plagued by flight cancellations and delays set off early this week by heavy snow in Vancouver.
Family, friends to gather for funeral of man shot in condo building north of Toronto
The family of a man who was among five people killed in a shooting rampage at a Toronto-area condo says the 59-year-old's funeral will be held at a mosque today.
Astronauts embark on spacewalk after space debris triggered one-day delay
The International Space Station is set to receive its second solar power boost in a month during a spacewalk on Thursday. The event comes after a piece of wayward space garbage interfered with plans to carry out the spacewalk Wednesday.
Canadians gleaned naval intelligence from Russian defector, newly released files show
Newly released archival records of the RCMP Security Service shed fresh light on a Russian defector's tragic odyssey, which made international headlines in the early 1970s.
Edmonton
-
Part of ceiling appears to collapse in West Edmonton Mall parkade
A section of ceiling in a West Edmonton Mall parkade appeared to have come down Wednesday night.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations continue to decline; 43 new deaths reported
Alberta now has 910 Albertans in hospital with the coronavirus, 33 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.
-
'We support choice': Alberta premier rejects nurses union demand for mask mandate
Danielle Smith will not be imposing a mask mandate in indoor public spaces over the holidays, despite a call from the United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) to do so.
Vancouver
-
Passengers stuck on tarmac advised to 'call 911 and insist police get you'
Vancouver’s airport says it's doing everything in its power to prepare for more severe weather today.
-
More snow, travel troubles predicted as winter storm watch issued for Lower Mainland
As B.C.’s Lower Mainland struggles with the fallout from a significant snowfall and continues to see frigid temperatures, another blast of wintry weather is predicted to hit the region.
-
Toronto and Vancouver airports warn of operational impacts today due to weather
A major winter storm bearing down on Toronto is adding to the calamity in Canadian airports already plagued by flight cancellations and delays set off early this week by heavy snow in Vancouver.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia emergency rooms closed for staffing shortages twice as often as last year
Emergency room closures due to staffing shortages in Nova Scotia have doubled year over year, a situation the province's health minister says shows that hospitals are being pushed to their limits.
-
Man charged after shots fired in Lower Clark’s Harbour: N.S. RCMP
A 52-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing firearms-related charges after an incident Tuesday evening in Lower Clark’s Harbour.
-
Think Woody's weird? Meet the Happy Tree, Newfoundland's own talking Christmas tree
Before American talk show host Jimmy Fallon poked fun at Woody, Nova Scotia's creepily robotic Christmas tree, holiday shoppers in Newfoundland were already chuckling at the oddly frozen facial expressions of the Happy Tree in St. John's.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. halts electricity connections for crypto mining, citing 'massive' consumption
The British Columbia government is temporarily suspending requests for electricity connections from cryptocurrency mining operations, saying the decision is aimed at preserving the power supply while supporting climate action and economic goals.
-
Investigation into deadly Saanich, B.C., bank shooting clears officers, reveals details of attack
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared several officers of wrongdoing after twin brothers were shot and killed in a gun battle with police outside a Vancouver Island bank earlier this year.
-
NEW
NEW | Fallen trees close Vancouver Island highway, cut power to hundreds
Fallen trees have closed the only highway to and from the Vancouver Island community of Port Renfrew, B.C., and cut power to hundreds in the area.
Toronto
-
Winter storm warning in effect for Toronto ahead of Christmas weekend
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Toronto saying that travelling will become "hazardous" on Friday and Saturday, impacting Christmas travel plans for many this weekend.
-
Ontario braces for major winter storm, threatening holiday travel plans
Environment Canada says to avoid travel if possible as a winter storm bears down on Ontario, threatening holiday plans during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
-
Ontario plows ahead with Greenbelt development plan in face of 'broad opposition'
The plan to build 50,000 homes in parts of Ontario’s Greenbelt is going ahead despite what the provincial government describes as 'broad opposition' to the proposal.
Montreal
-
WEATHER WATCH
WEATHER WATCH | Major storm moving into Quebec Thursday night
A massive storm system, that is already causing travel chaos across parts of Canada and the United States, will be moving into Quebec tonight. The storm is set to bring a messy mix of heavy snow, pouring rain, freezing rain and powerful winds.
-
Here's what's open and closed on Christmas and New Year's in Montreal
Last-minute shopping? Wondering if you can put your compost out on Christmas Eve? Need to up your bitters game before the 31st?
-
'Our sweet daughter': Funeral held for young Ukrainian girl killed in Montreal hit-and-run
A funeral was held at a Ukrainian church in Montreal on Wednesday morning for 7-year- old Mariia Legenkovska, who was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Dec. 13.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WATCH
WINTER STORM WATCH | 'Beast of a storm' coming to Ottawa, threatening holiday travel plans
A major winter storm is expected to bring a dangerous mix of rain, snow, flash freezing and high winds to Ottawa and much of Ontario, threatening to disrupt holiday weekend travel plans.
-
Senators game Friday postponed due to coming storm
The Ottawa Senators game scheduled for Friday night has been postponed due to the coming winter storm.
-
Three hospitalized in Little Italy fire
Three people were hospitalized after an overnight apartment fire in Little Italy on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo-Wellington preparing for major winter storm, blizzard over Christmas weekend
Environment Canada says to avoid travel if possible as a winter storm bears down on Ontario, threatening holiday plans during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
-
Police make arrest in Kitchener homicide investigation
Waterloo regional police say the suspect in a Kitchener homicide has been arrested in a “high-risk takedown” involving members of their emergency response team.
-
Tavistock family displaced by house fire
A Tavistock couple feels lucky to be alive after an early morning fire ripped through their home while they were still inside.
Saskatoon
-
Patient records of retired Sask. doctor found in dumpster
The Saskatchewan Information and Privacy Commissioner says a retired Prince Albert doctor needs to notify her former patients after piles of their former medical records were discovered in a dumpster.
-
Hockey Saskatchewan unveils plans for U-22 Female Jr. Hockey League
Women in Saskatchewan will have a new place to play hockey starting in the fall of 2023, as the Saskatchewan Hockey board of directors has approved the creation of a U-22 female junior hockey league.
-
'Animal-inclusive housing is a challenge to find': Rental guide published for Saskatoon
Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) have published a pet-friendly rental housing guide for Saskatoon residents.
Northern Ontario
-
Two Greater Sudbury men victims of murder at hotel
Police say two men from Greater Sudbury, ages 27 and 38, were the victims in the fatal shooting at a local hotel on Tuesday.
-
Major storm to blanket northeastern Ont. overnight, extending into Saturday
Christmas weekend will be a stormy one in northeastern Ontario, as a storm bringing 20-40 cm of snow is set to begin Friday morning.
-
47-year-old man dies after snowmobile crash in Greater Sudbury
One person has died, his passenger has been left with minor injuries, following a snowmobile crash north of the Greater Sudbury community of Hanmer on Wednesday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg neighbourhood a step closer to heritage designation; some fear it could hurt Infill
A Winnipeg neighbourhood, which has homes dating back more than one hundred years, is a step closer to having its look and feel protected.
-
Winnipeg man charged with attempted murder
A 27-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was shot at a storage facility Tuesday night.
-
How to get the most out of your thermostat this winter
Thermostats are a great tool for reducing home energy consumption, but there are a few things that affect their efficiency. CTVNews.ca offers some strategies you might consider to get the most out of your thermostat this winter.
Regina
-
'Stretched so thin': Sask. paramedic sheds light on current EMS pressures
A paramedic who has worked in the Regina region for several years is sharing some firsthand experience to paint a picture of the pressures EMTs are facing.
-
Winter weather wreaking havoc on passengers at YQR
Holiday travel can be one of the most stressful times especially when flights are delayed or cancelled, which has been a reality of late for many Canadian travellers, including those in Regina.
-
'We need those dollars brought back to the provinces': Sask. health minister looking for federal help
Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman is hoping the federal government can provide some relief for the province's overburdened healthcare system in the new year.