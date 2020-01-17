CALGARY -- A group of suspects got into a bit of car trouble during their escape from an attempted robbery this week.

Members of the Didsbury and Olds RCMP say they were called to a motel in Cremona for reports of an armed robbery Thursday.

The caller told them two masked men had come into the building wearing masks and brandished a long-barrelled firearm.

They demanded cash from the clerk but were unsuccessful, so they fled the scene in a black Hyundai Elantra driven by a third male suspect.

RCMP attended the scene and found no sign of the suspects but, a short time later, were notified about a small black car that had slid off the road east of the community near Range Road 34.

An area resident, who called police about the incident, said the occupants and the vehicle seemed to be suspicious.

Police went to the location and found a car that matched the description given during the attempted robbery. However, the suspects were no longer at the scene.

An investigation led police to discover the suspects had gotten a ride from another resident to a McDonald's restaurant in Olds.

"Members of the Didsbury and Olds detachments, assisted by RCMP Red Deer Police Dog Section and RCMP Auto Theft South, immediately attended the McDonald's and arrested the three suspects without incident," police say in a release.

The three men, aged 35, 34 and 27, are all from Red Deer and remain in custody to await bail hearings.

Charges are also pending against all three men and their names will not be released until formal charges are laid.

Didsbury RCMP are continuing the investigation and ask any members of the public with information about the incident to contact them by calling 403-335-3381 or phoning your local police service.

Cremona is located about an hour northwest of Calgary.