Wranglers bounce back, defeat Firebirds Friday night at Saddledome

Captain Brett Sutter deflected a shot from Kristians Rubins early in the third period into the net, providing the Calgary Wranglers with the winning margin in a 3-2 win over Coachella Valley Friday night at the Saddledome.

The crucial victory tied the AHL Pacific Division best-of-five final at a game apiece.

Connor Zary and Jakob Pelletier added goals for the Wranglers. Dustin Wolf stopped 31 shots on goal to get the win.

Kole Lind opened the scoring for the Firebirds and Gustav Olofsson scored midway through the third to cut the deficit to a goal, but that was all the scoring they could muster.

"We had a response tonight, we needed that."



The next three games are scheduled for Palm Springs, starting Monday night.