Wranglers drop opening game of back-to-back series against Abbotsford, losing 4-3 in overtime

The Wranglers came up short in the first of two back-to-back games against Abbotsford Thursday, dropping a 4-3 overtime decision to the Canucks in a game played at the Saddledome.

Ben Jones, Dryden Hunt and Cole Schwindt tallied for the Wranglers.

Matt Irwin opened and closed the scoring for Abbotsford, pumping a wrist shot in overtime to give the Canucks the victory.

The Wranglers remain in first place in the AHL’s Pacific Division.

The two teams are back in action Friday at the Saddledome. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m.