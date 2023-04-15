Wranglers drop second in a row to Abbotsford, losing 4-1

Dustin Wolf's return to the Wranglers didn't help much Friday night as the team dropped a 4-1 decision to the Abbotsford Canucks.

The loss was the second straight for the Wranglers.

Dryden Hunt continued his hot hand since being traded to the Wranglers, scoring the team's lone goal. Hunt has four goals and nine assists in 16 games since arriving on March 3.

Chase Wouters, Danila Klimovich, Linus Karlsson and Arshdeep Bains scored for Abbotsford.

The Wranglers conclude their regular season schedule with one more game against Abbotsford Saturday night.

They need a win to clinch the Pacific Division title over Coachella Valley and first place overall in the AHL.

Puck drop is 8 p.m.