Wranglers extend winning streak to six with 3-1 triumph over Reign

Jakob Pelletier scored twice including the game-winner and Kevin Rooney added his first as the Calgary Wranglers defeated the Ontario Reign Saturday night 3-1.

The victory extended the Wranglers' latest win streak to six games, leaving them atop the AHL's western conference with a 21-7-1 record.

Dustin Wolf made 33 saves, registering his 18th win of the season. That included a busy first period, where Wolf turned aside 13 shots.

Dustin Wolf is the @nissancanada Wranglers' Player of the Game!



Wolf made 33-saves against the Reign to register his 18th win of the season. pic.twitter.com/O1Zrxuwl2d — Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) January 1, 2023

In the second, Pelletier scored twice on the power play. Alex Turcotte answered back for the Reign halfway through the third, before Rooney's empty-netter sealed the deal for the Wranglers.

Wrangler captain Brett Sutter wasn't in the lineup Saturday, but received a warm round of applause from fans in recognition of the six years he spent with the Reign.

The Wranglers return home to take on Abbotsford Monday in a New Year's special at 7 p.m. Every kid's ticket will be $2.23 plus applicable fees and taxes when you buy an adult ticket.