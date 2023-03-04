Wranglers fall short against Eagles in Denver
The Calgary Wranglers dropped some gloves, and ultimately the game, losing 3-1 in Denver Friday night to the Colorado Eagles.
Jeremie Poirier gave the Wranglers an early 1-0 lead, but the Eagles bounced back with first-period goals from Callahan Burke and Cedric Pare.
Those goals were sandwiched in between a number of fisticuffs, as Alex Gallant and Adam Klapka both received fighting majors for the Wranglers. Klapka squared off against Keaton Middleton, while Gallant took on Brandon Cutler.
Late in the third, Alex Galchenyuk scored the insurance marker that provided the final score.
Dustin Wolf stopped 21 shots for the Wranglers, including a number of spectacular saves, as his record dropped to 31-8-2-4.
The two teams do it all again Saturday night. Puck drop is 7:05 p.m.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Southern Ontario digs out of snowstorm, snowfall warnings still in effect for parts of Eastern Canada
After a major snowstorm blanketed most of Southern Ontario, snowfall warnings are still in effect for parts of Eastern Canada that has some provinces seeing up to 30 cm of snow.
Woman missing more than 30 years and thought to be dead found living in Puerto Rico nursing home
A Pennsylvania woman who disappeared more than 30 years ago and was believed to be dead by her family was recently found living in a nursing home in Puerto Rico, her family and police said at a news conference Thursday.
Bus with 40 children crashes in French Alps; 21 injured
A bus carrying 40 elementary school students home from a trip to the French Alps plunged down a wooded slope into a creek Saturday, leaving the driver and his partner hospitalized with serious injuries, authorities said.
'I had to get over here and help': 3 incredible acts of compassion by Canadians in Ukraine
A trio of remarkable Canadians, each arriving from a different province, travelled to Ukraine shortly after Russia’s invasion. CTVNews.ca takes a look at their incredible acts of humanity that can be found rising above the devastation.
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam. Watch 'The Cocaine Buttons' Saturday at 7 pm on CTV's W5.
Why some Canadian teachers and professors are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom
Some teachers and professors across Canada are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom, amid debate about ethics, plagiarism and other potential pitfalls.
Unusual weather phenomenon observed during Ontario snowstorm explained
As a major snowstorm brought heavy snow to southern Ontario Friday evening, residents were met with another, surprising, weather phenomenon.
Many Canadians happy, but mental health flatlines or worse for some, new data shows
New survey results show that, despite the ending of most pandemic restrictions there have been small improvements to mental health but many Canadians remain very anxious and depressed.
Canadian rover helping in global search for frozen water on dark side of the moon
The Canadian lunar rover could soon help reveal the moon's dark side. The country's first moon rover is set to put the Canadian Space Agency at the forefront of space exploration, helping in the global search for frozen water on the celestial body.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton activates extreme weather response
The City of Edmonton activated its cold weather response Saturday in order to help keep vulnerable Edmontonians safe.
-
Oilers, Jets take one-sided matchup to Winnipeg
The Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers are heading in different directions now at a very important point in the season -- coming out of the NHL trade deadline.
-
'What she did was malice': Father speaks after mother of his 3 children was convicted of attempting to kill them
An Edmonton man is speaking publicly for the first time after his ex-wife was convicted last week of trying to murder their three children.
Vancouver
-
Hotel Vancouver owner proposes 12-storey office tower connected to iconic building
The owner of the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver has submitted a rezoning application to the city in hopes of building a 12-storey office tower where the iconic hotel's loading docks and valet parking are currently located.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam. Watch 'The Cocaine Buttons' Saturday at 7 pm on CTV's W5.
-
Why some Canadian teachers and professors are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom
Some teachers and professors across Canada are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom, amid debate about ethics, plagiarism and other potential pitfalls.
Atlantic
-
Two men charged with firearm offences after emergency alert issued in parts of Nova Scotia
Two men have been charged with firearm offences following an incident involving a vehicle shot Friday morning on Highway 2 in Central Onslow, N.S.
-
Cole Harbour man at centre of emergency alert dies after injuring himself with knife: RCMP
A man who was the subject on an emergency alert in Cole Harbour, N.S., Thursday night has died, according to police.
-
'Dangerous man with firearm' arrested in Nova Scotia; emergency alert cancelled
A man who police warned was armed and dangerous has been arrested in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP cleared after driver fleeing police injured in crash in Comox, B.C.
B.C.'s independent police watchdog says RCMP are not responsible for the injuries a man suffered in a crash in Comox, B.C., in February.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam. Watch 'The Cocaine Buttons' Saturday at 7 pm on CTV's W5.
-
Why some Canadian teachers and professors are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom
Some teachers and professors across Canada are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom, amid debate about ethics, plagiarism and other potential pitfalls.
Toronto
-
Toronto declares 'major snowstorm condition' as Ontario digs out after storm
The City of Toronto has declared a “major snowstorm condition” prohibiting parking on designated routes as much of southern Ontario digs out after up to 30 centimetres worth of snow fell in under 16 hours.
-
One person dead after crash on Hwy. 401 in Scarborough
One person is dead following a four-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough.
-
Family of Ontario teen killed in crash demands justice after case thrown out over missing signature
The charge against a Toronto driver charged in 18-year-old Milo Yekmalian's death was thrown out over a clerical error.
Montreal
-
Warped ceilings, cracking noises? Don't forget to clear snow from your roof, experts warn
The heavy snowfall this season, combined with this week's snow, may have added weight to many roofs in Quebec. To avoid accidents with unfortunate and even tragic consequences, Quebec's building regulator (RBQ) has some advice. Unusual cracking noises, warped ceilings, cracks appearing on certain walls, interior doors that jam or rub: if these signs appear, there's a good chance that the residence's roof is overloaded due to the weight of snow.
-
Paul St. Pierre Plamondon says he encountered his most hostile audience 'by far' in England
Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says he met "by far" his most hostile audience in England during his European tour, which officially ends Saturday. In front of a British audience, he spoke about the end of the compulsory oath to King George III for the elected members Quebec's national assembly.
-
Incoming Quebec short-term rental law could make enforcing rules even harder in Montreal: advocates
A law allowing Quebecers to rent their homes for short-term stays, for example, through Airbnb, will come into effect later this month, drawing concerns from housing advocates as The City of Montreal says it doesn’t have the means to enforce existing regulations. The upcoming change is drawing concerns from housing advocates, who fear the law will allow a people to skirt existing rules more easily.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm hits Ottawa with more than 20 cm of snow
A snowfall warning remains in effect for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for up to 25 cm of snow to fall by this afternoon. As of 11 a.m., 21 cm of snow had fallen at the Ottawa airport.
-
Driver caught going 160 km/h in blizzard on Highway 17
Ontario Provincial Police say a blizzard didn't stop a driver from speeding on Highway 17 in the Ottawa Valley overnight.
-
No injuries after garage fire in Barrhaven
No one has been reported hurt after a garage fire in Barrhaven.
Kitchener
-
'It just came like a rocket': Granddaughter springs into action after large rock smashes through windshield
A softball-sized rock smashed through the windshield of a Minto councillor’s pickup truck, sending him to hospital with severe facial injuries but he says it could have been much worse if his granddaughter didn’t spring into action.
-
Winter storm warning lifted for Waterloo-Wellington
Waterloo region residents were digging themselves out for the second time this week as a late winter snowstorm brought heavy snow, strong winds, and even thunder and lightning from Friday evening into Saturday morning.
-
Southern Ontario digs out of snowstorm, snowfall warnings still in effect for parts of Eastern Canada
After a major snowstorm blanketed most of Southern Ontario, snowfall warnings are still in effect for parts of Eastern Canada that has some provinces seeing up to 30 cm of snow.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon couple opens home and hearts to nieces and nephews after tragedy
When Krinda Caron heard of an unimaginable tragedy striking her family, she and her fiancé didn’t hesitate to step up and open their hearts and home.
-
Family's lawsuit seeks more than $1M in Saskatoon nightclub death
The family of a woman who died following an altercation in a Saskatoon nightclub has launched a lawsuit against the woman accused in her death, as well as the owners of the bar where she died and a person who allegedly filmed her final moments and later shared the video online.
-
Lawyers make arguments in case involving woman found dead, strangled in Warman home
Lawyers in a murder trial made their final arguments on Friday at Saskatoon’s Court of King’s Bench.
Northern Ontario
-
'There are no words': Dementia patient suffers third-degree burns at northern Ont. long-term care home
A northern Ontario woman is speaking out about staffing shortages at provincial long-term care homes after her husband suffered third-degree burns while under care at a Sudbury facility.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam. Watch 'The Cocaine Buttons' Saturday at 7 pm on CTV's W5.
-
Family of Ontario teen killed in crash demands justice after case thrown out over missing signature
The charge against a Toronto driver charged in 18-year-old Milo Yekmalian's death was thrown out over a clerical error.
Winnipeg
-
Main Street building 'complete loss' after Saturday morning fire
Fire officials say a Main Street building is expected to be a complete loss after a large blaze shut down traffic and evacuated a nearby high-rise Saturday morning.
-
Oilers' offence takes off, grounds Jets 6-3
EDMONTON -- When you have teammates like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, it is pretty easy to be overshadowed, but Ryan Nugent-Hopkins continues to step into the spotlight in a career year.
-
'We will become a lake': Manitoba farmer raises alarm over dike built near U.S. border
A southern Manitoba farmer is raising alarms over a dike built on the U.S. side of the border, saying it could have a devastating impact on his land this spring.
Regina
-
Fatal crash involving pedestrian under investigation: Regina police
Regina police are investigating after a fatal crash took the life of one pedestrian.
-
Duplex fire in North Central contained: Regina fire
A house blaze in the North Central area of Regina was contained, according to the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS).
-
Federal tax on alcohol going up 6.3% on April 1
Consumers will have to pay a little more next month for beer, wine and spirits as the federal excise tax goes up 6.3 per cent on April 1.