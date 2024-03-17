CALGARY
Calgary

    • Wranglers fall to Eagles in Colorado 3-1 to split weekend series

    The Calgary Wranglers in action against the Colorado Eagles Saturday night. (Photo: X@AHLWranglers) The Calgary Wranglers in action against the Colorado Eagles Saturday night. (Photo: X@AHLWranglers)
    After an exciting shootout win Friday night, the Calgary Wranglers went hunting for a weekend sweep Saturday in Colorado.

    It wasn’t meant to be.

    The Eagles scored first, then found a way to win it in the third as they defeated Calgary 3-1 to gain a weekend split.

    Friday night, the Wranglers won 2-1 in a shootout.

    After a scoreless first, Colorado went ahead 5:31 into the second on a goal from Peter Holland.

    In the third, the Eagles doubled their lead when Jack Ahcan scored at 7:15 to put Colorado ahead 2-1.

    Calgary made it a one-goal game with a power play goal at 8:09 from Adam Klapka, but the Eagles got one more from Riley Tufte to seal it.

    Next up for the Wranglers are a pair of mid-week games against Bakersfield at the Saddledome. Puck drop Tuesday and Wednesday is 7 p.m.

