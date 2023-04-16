Wranglers finish regular season as AHL's top team

The Wranglers earned a first-round bye in the AHL playoffs, defeating the Abbotsford Canucks 3-2 Saturday night in their regular season finale.

The win gave the Wranglers the pacific division title, and the Macgregor Kilpatrick trophy for earning the most wins in the regular season.

The team won 51 games, finishing with 106 points. Their 51-17-3-1 record was the ninth-best in AHL history, according to Calgary Wrangler writer Bryan Wilson.

The Wranglers inaugural season record (51-17-3-1) ranks as the 9th-best in AHL history!🔥



106 Pts. - 51 Wins - .736 points percentage



#SaddleUp @TheAHL pic.twitter.com/ciUwUzaT6v — y- Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) April 16, 2023

Nick DeSimone, Dryden Hunt and Adam Klapka scored for the Wranglers.

Danila Klimovich and Max Sasson scored for Abbotsford.

Dustin Wolf stopped 28 shots in goal to pick up his 42nd win.