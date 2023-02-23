Wranglers look for split Thursday night after dropping overtime decision to Henderson Silver Knights

The Wranglers are looking to split a two-game series Thursday night after dropping a 5-4 overtime decision to Henderson Wednesday night.

Yan Kuznetsov of the Wranglers tied it at 4-4 late to send the game into overtime, before Henderson's Pavel Dorofeyev scored the winner, fooling Wrangler goaltender Dustin Wolf.

Emilio Pettersen scored two and Connor Zary one for the Wranglers' other goals.

Sheldon Rempal and Gemel Smith each scored twice for the Silver Knights to round out the scoring.

The two squads meet again Thursday night at the Saddledome. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.