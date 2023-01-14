Wranglers lose to Silver Knights in Friday night battle in Nevada

Goals were scarce Friday night in Nevada as the Calgary Wranglers dropped a 3-1 decision to the Silver Knights in a game played at the Dollar Loan Centre in Henderson.

Connor Zary scored the lone goal for the Wranglers, who saw a three-game winning streak snapped.

📹 Zary buries the biscuit! pic.twitter.com/EyMQrNm7Jo — Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) January 14, 2023

The loss prevented the Wranglers from moving into first place in the AHL's Pacific Division. They're currently second, a point behind the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The Wranglers and Silver Knights tangle again Saturday at 4 p.m.