    Wranglers power play fizzles at Saddledome as Reign rule 2-1

    The Calgary Wranglers took on the Ontario Reign Friday night at the Saddledome.
    The Wranglers' power play short-circuited Friday night and that was all it took to end a three-game winning streak, with Calgary falling to the Ontario Reign 2-1.

    Clark Bishop tied up the score late in the first period after an Aki Thomas goal gave Ontario the early lead.

    Thomas added another with three seconds remaining in the second period to put the Reign up heading into the third.

    That came after the team was blanked on four power play opportunities.

    Defenceman Oliver Kylington, who returned to the lineup Thursday night, was out Friday with a groin injury. He's listed as day-to-day.

    The Wranglers outshot the Reign in the third 15-5, but Reign goaltender Jacob Ingham shut the door to preserve the victory.

    Dustin Wolf stopped 22 of 24 shots for the Wranglers.

    The Wranglers hit the road for California, with a Friday contest against Coachella Valley and a Saturday tilt against Bakersfield.

