    Wranglers rally late to overcome Roadrunners 5-4 in overtime

    The Wranglers in action against the Roadrunners in Arizona Tuesday night. (Photo: Calgary Wranglers) The Wranglers in action against the Roadrunners in Arizona Tuesday night. (Photo: Calgary Wranglers)
    Mitch McLain tied it late, then Cole Schwindt won it in overtime for the Calgary Wranglers Tuesday night as they defeated the Tucson Roadrunners 5-4.

    Trailing 4-2 heading into the third, the Wranglers got a power play goal at 10:28, when Ben Jones peeled a backhand shot past Roadrunner goaltender Matthew Villalta to make the score 4-3 Tucson.

    With less than a minute to go, McLain redirected a pass from William Stromgren into the Roadrunners' net to tie score at four apiece.

    Earlier in the night, the Wranglers got goals from Stromgren and Adam Klapka.

    The Roadrunners got goals from Cameron Hebig, Milos Kelemen, Justin Kirkland and Austin Poganski.

    Jones and Klapka each led the way for the Wranglers with three points.

    Oscar Dansk stopped 25 Tucson to pick up the win for the Wranglers.

    INDIGENOUS CELEBRATION

    The Wranglers also unveiled their Indigenous Celebration jerseys that they’ll wear March 10.

    Jerseys go on sale Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Saddledome.

    Next up for the Wranglers is a Wednesday night rematch against the Roadrunners in Tucson.

    Puck drop is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

