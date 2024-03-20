CALGARY
    • Wranglers score on penalty shot, hang on to defeat Bakersfield 2-1

    The Calgary Wranglers scored on one penalty shot and missed on another, as they defeated Bakersfield 2-1 Tuesday night at the Saddledome. (Photo: X@AHLWranglers) The Calgary Wranglers scored on one penalty shot and missed on another, as they defeated Bakersfield 2-1 Tuesday night at the Saddledome. (Photo: X@AHLWranglers)
    The Wranglers started a two-game series with Bakersfield with a goal on a penalty shot, and that set the tone for the night, as Calgary defeated the Condors 2-1 Tuesday night at the Saddledome.

    Jonathan Aspirot opened the scoring when he cut in from the boards and fired high on Condor goaltender Jack Campbell’s blocker side. Campbell got a piece of it, but the puck floated up and over and into the net, giving the Wranglers a 1-0 lead after one.

    About seven minutes into the second, Bakersfield knotted the score at a goal apiece when Adam Erne beat Wrangler goalie Oscar Dansk on a breakaway.

    With a little under five minutes to go in the second, Mitch McLain roofed one on a power play to put the Wranglers back in front.

    The Wranglers had a second penalty shot in the third by Ben Jones but this time Campbell came up with the save.

    However, Calgary still managed to hang on for a 2-1 final.

    The two teams are back at it Wednesday at the Saddledome. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

